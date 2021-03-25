MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MOR. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ MOR traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $21.77. 87,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 103.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $35.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. 3.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

