Morgan Stanley Trims Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Target Price to $70.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PEG. Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.25. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.