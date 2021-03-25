Morgan Stanley Raises Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $80.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $85.63 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,467,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,827 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after acquiring an additional 939,501 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,391,000 after acquiring an additional 304,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 300,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

