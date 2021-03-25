Morgan Stanley Increases Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $32.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. Yelp has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -220.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $10,397,963.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,239,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,406 shares of company stock worth $12,706,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

