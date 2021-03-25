Morgan Stanley Boosts EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Price Target to GBX 580

EVRAZ (LON:EVR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 580 ($7.58) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EVRAZ to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of EVRAZ stock opened at GBX 531 ($6.94) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 550.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 445.40. EVRAZ has a 1 year low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 615.60 ($8.04). The company has a market capitalization of £7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from EVRAZ’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.03%.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

