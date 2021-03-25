Morgan Stanley Boosts BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Price Target to $14.00

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.42.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $12.50 on Monday. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 52.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

