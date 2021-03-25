MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $387.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $383.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

MDB traded down $8.20 on Monday, reaching $275.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,517. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $117.71 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.93 and its 200 day moving average is $307.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total transaction of $77,361.05. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,707.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total value of $12,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,242,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,674 shares of company stock valued at $55,641,233. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

