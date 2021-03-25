MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $4,916,964.96 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 16,012 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.08, for a total value of $4,916,964.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares in the company, valued at $36,976,731.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total value of $1,228,104.60.

On Monday, January 4th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,709 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $1,624,887.54.

MDB stock opened at $283.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $365.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.71 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $289,179,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MongoDB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

