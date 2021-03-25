Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.57.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.56. 6,526,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,298,232. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

