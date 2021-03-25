Moerus Capital Management LLC Sells 135,596 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Moerus Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,635,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135,596 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for 8.7% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $21,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 45.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 30,390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 141,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 83.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.54. 307,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,700,339. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,647,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Cameco’s revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

