Modine Manufacturing Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 992 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,581% compared to the average daily volume of 59 put options.

MOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $752.80 million, a P/E ratio of -133.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

