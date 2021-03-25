Modine Manufacturing Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 992 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,581% compared to the average daily volume of 59 put options.
MOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.
Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $752.80 million, a P/E ratio of -133.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.