MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Investment analysts at MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLTK. Citigroup began coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.73. Playtika has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $573.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.63 million.

In related news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

