Mizuho Begins Coverage on Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

FRLN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $14.41 on Monday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

