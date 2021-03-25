Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in 3M by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 34,929 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 74,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 291,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $192.18. 66,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,038. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.71 and its 200-day moving average is $172.11. The company has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $126.80 and a twelve month high of $192.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.62.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.