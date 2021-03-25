Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,675 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after buying an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 2,067,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,320,000 after buying an additional 418,953 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,282,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 926,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,234,000 after buying an additional 131,913 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,611. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $73.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.