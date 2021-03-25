Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 0.7% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $211.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,055. The company has a market capitalization of $147.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $219.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.12.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

