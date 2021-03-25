Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,894 shares during the period. Slack Technologies comprises 2.0% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

WORK stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,105,683. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.10 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack Technologies news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $90,488.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 292,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,278,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $183,832.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,935.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,861. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.16.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

