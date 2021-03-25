Mirrabooka Investments Limited (ASX:MIR) Insider Purchases A$47,337.79 in Stock

Mirrabooka Investments Limited (ASX:MIR) insider Gregory (Greg) Richards bought 14,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.26 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of A$47,337.79 ($33,812.71).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.17.

Get Mirrabooka Investments alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Mirrabooka Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.03%.

Mirrabooka Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. The firm primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies, targeting companies which fall outside the top 50 listed companies, by market capitalization, on the Australian Stock Exchange.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Mirrabooka Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirrabooka Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.