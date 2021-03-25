MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 97.82% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $10.11 on Thursday. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

