MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.21 and last traded at $16.34. Approximately 126,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,008,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

MVIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 3.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. MicroVision’s quarterly revenue was down 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create a high-resolution miniature projection and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand name in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

