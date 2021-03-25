Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,126 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $50,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $235.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

