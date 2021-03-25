Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,888 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,349 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 49,421 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,673 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $235.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

