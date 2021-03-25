Michael R. Kourey Sells 20,000 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Okta stock traded down $7.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.59. 1,658,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of -113.26 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.50 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.