Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) PT Raised to $21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.

MRUS has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Merus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 844,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,174,180 shares of company stock worth $28,464,455 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Merus by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,411,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Merus by 176,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Merus by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,141 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merus by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.