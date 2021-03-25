Meridian Network (LOCK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $206,716.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $997,142.44 and approximately $206,716.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0911 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00075819 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002316 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000054 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 112% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000609 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

Meridian Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

