Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $272,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $291,593.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,903.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $280,750.79. Insiders have sold 17,434 shares of company stock worth $3,369,699 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $199.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.39. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.52.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.