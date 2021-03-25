Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $241,000 Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,283 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Popular by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Popular by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $435,120.00. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $68.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $75.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

BPOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

