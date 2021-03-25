Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 12,421.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 8,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $519,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,179 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of AOS opened at $65.26 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

