Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 6,060 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,812,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,927 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,821,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,900,000 after acquiring an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,528,000 after acquiring an additional 635,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,292,000.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBH opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

