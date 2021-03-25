Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $251,000 Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after acquiring an additional 590,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hasbro by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,471,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,231,000 after acquiring an additional 75,081 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 21.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,326,000 after acquiring an additional 345,472 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $95,832,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $80,379,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $95.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.07. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $101.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

