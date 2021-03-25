Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 12,372 Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of E. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after buying an additional 637,841 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after buying an additional 217,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 1,821.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 194,220 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth $1,438,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth $307,000.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on E shares. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

