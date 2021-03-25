Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GMS. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GMS news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,231.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 144,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 2.09. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $44.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMS. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

