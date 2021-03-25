Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 37,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,175,000 after purchasing an additional 219,067 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

ECPG opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $382.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

