Menlo Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Menlo Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.4% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $19.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,013.20. 50,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,061.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,772.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,075.08 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,075.98.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.