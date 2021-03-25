Menlo Advisors LLC Sells 456 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Menlo Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. The Howard Hughes makes up approximately 1.3% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of HHC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.75. 2,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.63. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.55 and a beta of 1.60.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $49,931.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,085.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,516,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,132,855.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

