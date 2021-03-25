Memetic / PepeCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,607.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $41,607.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.62 or 0.00361990 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004783 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00027255 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.81 or 0.05869669 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.