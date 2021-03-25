Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist boosted their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,212. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.42. The stock has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.