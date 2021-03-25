MCP Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

MCP Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from MCP Income Opportunities Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.0083.

