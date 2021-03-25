Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAXR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $110,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

