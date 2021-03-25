MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Raised to $33.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $494.95 million, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,284,000 after acquiring an additional 72,677 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 666,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 124,001 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 19.7% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 89,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 265,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

