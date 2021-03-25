Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 3.5% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $970,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $358.03. 70,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,676,979. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $227.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The stock has a market cap of $355.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.53.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

