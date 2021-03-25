Mason Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,250 Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Avalara accounts for approximately 0.1% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in shares of Avalara by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after buying an additional 59,750 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 240,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,617,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Avalara by 85.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.40.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $588,411.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,575,640.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total transaction of $535,197.95. Insiders have sold 102,672 shares of company stock worth $15,533,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.63. 10,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,953. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $185.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -197.13 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.80.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

