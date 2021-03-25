Mask Network (MASK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $41.33 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.69 or 0.00020748 BTC on exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $96.17 million and $41.33 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 28% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.75 or 0.00451895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00057462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00177604 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.41 or 0.00771599 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00050463 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00075060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,000,000 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

