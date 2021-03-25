Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MRETF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.