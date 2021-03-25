Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 153.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.64.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $322.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.94 and a 1 year high of $353.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

