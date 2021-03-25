Marlin (POND) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12.03 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, Marlin has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Marlin token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $65.06 million and approximately $12.03 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.96 or 0.00452584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00058442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00172708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.08 or 0.00762219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00049740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00075236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Marlin Token Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,345,924 tokens. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

Marlin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.