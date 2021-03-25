Marietta Investment Partners LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $83,597,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,134,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,455,000 after buying an additional 363,992 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $31,149,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,004,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,288,000 after buying an additional 267,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,366,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,064,000 after buying an additional 245,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $101.11 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,868 shares of company stock worth $3,440,969 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

