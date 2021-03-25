Marietta Investment Partners LLC Invests $242,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 713.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $78.59 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $87.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.31.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

