MAN (FRA:MAN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.83

MAN SE (FRA:MAN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €44.83 ($52.74) and traded as high as €53.50 ($62.94). MAN shares last traded at €53.30 ($62.71), with a volume of 5,851 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €49.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €44.83.

MAN Company Profile (FRA:MAN)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two divisions, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus division manufactures commercial vehicles. This division provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

