Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Down to $39.69

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.69, but opened at $37.51. Magnite shares last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 9,990 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 20,125 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $945,673.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,460 shares in the company, valued at $13,977,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,486,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth $144,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth $440,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth $842,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth $1,663,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth $2,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

